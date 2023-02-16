Crown Advisors Management Inc. Trims Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 544.88%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter.

STRS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

