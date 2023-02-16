CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.90 and traded as low as C$15.88. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.97, with a volume of 78,483 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CRT.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.90.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.