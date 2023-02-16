Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

CMI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $253.90. The company had a trading volume of 148,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,420. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

