Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,158,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 158,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curaleaf has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

