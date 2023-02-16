CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.