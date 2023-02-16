CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $12.71 Average PT from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,718,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.