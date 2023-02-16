Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,980 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.