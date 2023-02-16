Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

