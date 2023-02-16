Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 195.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,632 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,944,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,582,000 after purchasing an additional 374,987 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 614,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

