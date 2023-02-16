Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $463.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 289.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,720 shares of company stock worth $30,517,713. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

