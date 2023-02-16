Dakota Wealth Management Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

