Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 9,640 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.