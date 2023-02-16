Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.34

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €50.34 ($54.13) and traded as high as €50.63 ($54.44). Danone shares last traded at €50.59 ($54.40), with a volume of 1,003,433 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday.

Danone Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.34.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

