David Ashley Lee Sells 31,900 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $421,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,142.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artivion Trading Down 1.3 %

AORT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 109,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Get Artivion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Artivion in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.