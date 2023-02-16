Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $200,700.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAWN. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

