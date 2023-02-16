DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Volume Tops $3.65 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $308.05 million and $3.65 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

