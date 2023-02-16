Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €560.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €560.00 ($602.15) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KER opened at €578.40 ($621.94) on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a one year high of €417.40 ($448.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €528.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €517.03.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

