Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Hold

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

