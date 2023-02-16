DeXe Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00012144 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $105.19 million and $2.56 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,938.92161927 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.93044507 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,902,429.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

