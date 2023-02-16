dForce USD Price Up 2.8% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. dForce USD has a market cap of $167.74 million and approximately $238,732.56 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC on exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00420063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00027750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0118481 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,747.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

