Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

