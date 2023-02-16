DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.58 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 4,711,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.