Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $95,120.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diodes Stock Down 2.3 %

DIOD stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.83. 126,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

