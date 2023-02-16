Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in January

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNIF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 13,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,254. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

