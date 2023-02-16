DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,560. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

