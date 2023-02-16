DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of DNP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,560. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
