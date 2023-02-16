Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 2,225,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.5 days.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.12. 1,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

