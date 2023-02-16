Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 160,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 616,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 196,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

