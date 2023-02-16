DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.
DRDGOLD Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 173,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,106. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
