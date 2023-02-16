DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 173,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,106. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

About DRDGOLD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

