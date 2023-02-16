Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,870,000 after buying an additional 1,040,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,585. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Dream Finders Homes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

