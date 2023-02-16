DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 57,524 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,524 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 2.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $122,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576,234 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,820,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. 662,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,292. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

