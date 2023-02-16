Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 6,277,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,417. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

