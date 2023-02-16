E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.04. 511,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

