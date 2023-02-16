E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,929 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

RING stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 262,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,605. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

