E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,202,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,950,000 after acquiring an additional 220,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Marriott International by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 170,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 100,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,541,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.07.

MAR stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $178.56. The company had a trading volume of 676,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 141.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

