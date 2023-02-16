E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,466 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 0.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,950 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 500.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,267,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. 964,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.