eCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.01 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $676.83 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,747.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00544909 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00175308 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00049797 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,309,910,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,309,973,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.