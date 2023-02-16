Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 417,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,079,938. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

