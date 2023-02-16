eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.81 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 9,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
