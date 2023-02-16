eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.81 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday.

eGain Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 9,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eGain

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

