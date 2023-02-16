Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 7,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 18,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

