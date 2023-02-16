Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV remained flat at $0.98 on Wednesday. 23,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,893. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELEV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

About Elevation Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevation Oncology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

