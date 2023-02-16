Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:ELEV remained flat at $0.98 on Wednesday. 23,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,893. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELEV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
