Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,124,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 702.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,099. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

