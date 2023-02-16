Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial accounts for approximately 2.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.47% of First Western Financial worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYFW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. Hovde Group lowered First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

