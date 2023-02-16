Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,250 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,238.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 24,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,997. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $753.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

