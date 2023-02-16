Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 34,000 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Premier Financial makes up 1.8% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Premier Financial worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 7,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $880.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

