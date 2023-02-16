Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.084-1.107 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Embecta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 123,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. Embecta has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $68,114,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

