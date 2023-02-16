Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

NYSE EXK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,473. The stock has a market cap of $589.80 million, a PE ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.