Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $63.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
