Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Entegris updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

