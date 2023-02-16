Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 470,402 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $184,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tesla by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tesla by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,383 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

Tesla stock opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $677.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

