Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 137,703 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $162,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,387 shares of company stock worth $7,324,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $190.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.03 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

